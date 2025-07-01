Goon caught with two pistols in Kapil Nagar, Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: Acting on a tip-off, the Kapil Nagar police arrested a criminal in possession of illegal firearms from an open ground near Sahare Layout, close to Sangeeta Sahare Petrol Pump in Uppalwadi on Monday night.

The accused has been identified as Rahul Madhukar Sakharakar (30), a resident of Plot No. 51, Tarkeshwar Nagar, Nari, under Kapil Nagar Police Station limits.

Gold Rate 27 June 2025 Gold 24 KT 96,400 /- Gold 22 KT 89,700 /- Silver/Kg 1,07,500/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

According to police, the incident took place between 7:50 pm and 11:15 pm on June 30. While patrolling the area, police received confidential information that the accused was carrying firearms near the said location. Acting swiftly, a police team, along with panch witnesses, conducted a raid and apprehended the accused.

During the search, police recovered a country-made black iron pistol worth Rs 15,000 and a country-made katta (desi revolver) worth Rs 10,000 from the accused, both of which were in his possession without a valid license. The total value of the seized weapons is estimated at Rs 25,000.

The forensic team was called to the spot, and the firearms were seized in the presence of witnesses following due legal procedure.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of DCP Niketan Kadam, Zone 5, by the Kapil Nagar police team.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.