Good News for Power Consumers in Maharashtra: Electricity Tariffs to Drop by 26% Over 5 Years

Mumbai: In a major relief for electricity consumers, Maharashtra is set to witness a historic reduction in power tariffs for the first time. The Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) has approved a proposal by Mahavitaran (MSEDCL) to reduce electricity rates — starting with a 10% cut in the first year, followed by a phased reduction totaling 26% over the next five years.

Traditionally, tariff hike petitions of up to 10% per year were common. However, breaking from the norm, Mahavitaran submitted a petition seeking a reduction in tariffs, which MERC has now approved.

This move will benefit all categories of consumers — residential, commercial, and industrial. Notably, around 70% of the state’s electricity consumers fall under the category of using less than 100 units per month. These consumers will enjoy the highest relief of up to 10%.

To ensure reliable daytime electricity supply for farmers, the state government is expediting the implementation of the Chief Minister’s Solar Agricultural Feeder Scheme 2.0. Additionally, by emphasizing renewable energy in upcoming power purchase agreements, significant savings are expected in power procurement costs. These savings have paved the way for the tariff reduction.

The energy department expressed happiness in sharing this development with the people of Maharashtra, calling it a landmark decision in public interest.