Gondwana Club Celebrates Holi with Music, Food and Joyous Revelry!

Nagpur: The Gondwana Club in Nagpur came alive with vibrant colours, music and joyous revelry as members and guests gathered to celebrate Holi. The atmosphere was electric as everyone got into the spirit of the festival, with the iconic Amitabh Bachchan song “Rang Barse Bheege Chunar Wali, Rang Barse” ringing out and filling the air with excitement.

Amidst all the thrilling partying, there was plenty of delicious food to be enjoyed as well. The Gondwana Club had it all, from refreshing drinks to mouth-watering delicacies. There were classic dishes like Biryani, Chole Bhature and Paneer Tikka, as well as street food favourites like Pav Bhaji, Chaat and Gol-Gappe that made everyone’s mouth water.

Pankaj Chokhani, President of Gondwana Club, expressed his happiness on welcoming guests after a two-year hiatus and credited the success of the event to the hard work of its committee members. The party was a great success, and everyone left feeling happy, full and with memories to last a lifetime.

Pics By: Rajesh Bansod

Written By: Shubham Nagdeve

