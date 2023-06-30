Gold, diamond jewellery worth Rs 8.49 lakh stolen from house in Mankapur

Nagpur: Gold jewellery weighing 216 grams and a diamond necklace collectively worth Rs 8.49 lakh were stolen from a house in Mankapur police jurisdiction between June 2 and 29.

The complainant, Chamansingh Saidanisingh Chitodiya (40), resident of Gajanan Nagar, opposite St Joseph School, Pithesur Road, Mankapur, told police that his wife had kept the gold jewellery and diamond necklace in a steel almirah. As she had to go to her brother’s house for vastu puja on June 29, she opened the almirah to wear the ornaments. But she was shocked to find the gold and diamond jewellery missing. Some unidentified burglar decamped with the ornaments worth Rs 8.49 lakh.

Mankapur PSI Sanke, based on the complaint of Chitodiya, registered an offence under Section 380 of the IPC and searching for the burglar.

