Gokulpeth Market Shopkeepers Face Eviction as NMC Plans New Commercial Complex

Nagpur,: Shopkeepers operating for 40-50 years in Gokulpeth Market have received a notice from Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), instructing them to vacate their shops within a month. The NMC, in collaboration with the Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT), plans to build a multi-story commercial complex at the site, with an estimated cost of around ₹1,100 crores. However, this project has raised concerns among the shopkeepers of Gokulpeth Market.

The construction of this complex may take more than four years, leaving the shopkeepers uncertain about their future. One shopkeeper expressed their concern saying, “Where will we go in the meantime?” while speaking to Nagpur Today.

The shopkeepers are requesting the administration to provide alternative arrangements for their businesses. Additionally, many workers employed in these shops are now facing unemployment, leading to a crisis for them as well.

NMC claims that the new project will offer the existing shopkeepers space in the new commercial complex, but the shopkeepers remain worried about their business’s future. They have filed a petition in court against the orders, and a hearing on the interim relief is expected soon.

With several shopkeepers in Gokulpeth having run their businesses for over 40 years, this decision has created significant uncertainty about their livelihoods and future. The financial planning for this project, as well as the fate of the shopkeepers, will be clarified soon.

