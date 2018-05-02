GoAir facilitates recovery of Manthan’s statutory dues

Nagpur: GoAir has taken various steps to facilitate the early and easy settlement of all the statutory dues of its deceased employee, Manthan Chavhan. The company has been working closely with the parents of the deceased to facilitate all the formalities needed for an early and timely settlement of various statutory dues like Provident Fund Pension, Gratuity, and Group Term Life Insurance.

The Gratuity Rs 4537 due will be paid to Manthan’s father Mr. Mahendra Chavhan in the next two days. This is the final payment of his ‘Full and Final Settlement’. The PF withdrawal forms with relevant documents have been forwarded to Mr. Mahesh Chougule – Compliance Department for submission at Provident Fund office. The Group Term Life Insurance Forms with relevant documents are forwarded to Payroll for processing.

The airline had written to the father Mr. Mahendra Chavhan on June 26, 2019, requesting him to share documents including Original Death Certificate, copy of FIR, post mortem report and Panchanama duly attested by police officials and the notarized legal heir certificate. The parents have been in touch with the company and have provided the necessary documents.

It must be understood that the company plays only the role of a facilitator in the processing of statutory dues as the procedure is firmly laid down by the government. All salary related payments have been made to the deceased accounts within a day of the tragic incident.

Manthan Chavhan joined GoAir in Nagpur as a trainee ramp officer on 10th September 2018 and committed suicide on 30th May 2019.