GoAir becomes the first airline to connect Nagpur to Ahmedabad

Nagpur: GoAir, India’s fastest growing airline, has become the first airline to have two daily non-stop flights from Nagpur to Ahmedabad, thereby connecting the two bustling cities. In a continued endeavor to connect India’s tier II cities with non-stop flights, the new route not only improves connectivity between the two fast-growing cities but it also helps wild-life enthusiasts from Ahmedabad to connect to the Tiger Capital of India with ease.

With rapid growth taking place in both, Nagpur and Ahmedabad, on the industrialization front, the new Nagpur-Ahmedabad route adds dollops of convenience to farmers, orange fruit vendors and traders and other leisure travelers by cutting down commuting time between the two cities.

Mr. Jeh Wadia, Managing Director, GoAir said: “The hallmark of this route is that it provides convenient timings to passengers. For instance, passengers can take GoAir flight G8 730 that departs from Nagpur at 08:20 hours and arrive in Ahmedabad at 09:50 hours, and then take same day GoAir return flight G8 733 from Ahmedabad at 18:50 hours and reach Nagpur at 20:15 hours and possibly have dinner with the family. Or you may take GoAir flight G8 732 that departs Nagpur at 18:50 hours and arrives in Ahmedabad at 18:20 hours to have a dinner with your loved ones in Ahmedabad.”

GoAir currently operates approximately 300 daily flights and carried around 13.3 lakh passengers in the month of June 2019. GoAir flies to 24 domestic destinations including Ahmedabad, Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, Kannur, Leh, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Port Blair, Pune, Ranchi and Srinagar. Goair flies to 6 international destinations, including Bangkok, Phuket, Malé, Muscat, Dubai and Abu Dhabi, with another 2 destinations to take off soon.