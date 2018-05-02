Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Thu, Aug 8th, 2019
National News / News 2 | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Flood: Five teams of NDRF airlifted to Pune

Pune: Five teams of the National Disaster Response Force were airlifted from Punjab for the rescue operations in the flood-hit state of Maharashtra, sources said on Thursday.

The teams will arrive in Pune and spread to flood-affected areas of Sangli and Kolhapur.

Till now, the NDRF has rescued over 3,000 and 2, 900 people from Kolhapur and Sangli district, respectively.

As per an official statement by Divisional Commissioner of Pune Division, Deepak Mhaisekar, four people have died in Pune, seven in Satara, two in Sangli, two in Kolhapur and one in Solapur.

A total of 1,32,360 people from 28,397 families have been evacuated from these districts, it stated.Incessant rains in several parts across the state have resulted in massive waterlogging and flood-like situation.

Rescue and relief operations are underway on a war footing in the rain-affected areas of the state.

Happening Nagpur
Pics : With 6 mini theatres, McDonald’s, Trillium Mall to open on Friday 9 August
Pics : With 6 mini theatres, McDonald’s, Trillium Mall to open on Friday 9 August
‘Subah- from darkness to dawn’ deals with drug abuse in unconventional way
‘Subah- from darkness to dawn’ deals with drug abuse in unconventional way
Nagpur Crime News
Robbery bid foiled in Ajni, 3 goons arrested with arms
Robbery bid foiled in Ajni, 3 goons arrested with arms
Son, daughter-in-law booked for abetting suicide of old woman in Hudkeshwar
Son, daughter-in-law booked for abetting suicide of old woman in Hudkeshwar
Maharashtra News
महाजनादेश यात्रेच्या पहिल्या टप्प्याच्या अखेरच्या दिवसाचे शुक्रवारचे कार्यक्रम रद्द
महाजनादेश यात्रेच्या पहिल्या टप्प्याच्या अखेरच्या दिवसाचे शुक्रवारचे कार्यक्रम रद्द
मा.सुषमा स्वराज हयाना भाजपा व्दारे भावपूर्ण श्रध्दाजंली अर्पण
मा.सुषमा स्वराज हयाना भाजपा व्दारे भावपूर्ण श्रध्दाजंली अर्पण
Hindi News
रेलवे ई-टिकट की कालाबाजारी का पर्दाफाश
रेलवे ई-टिकट की कालाबाजारी का पर्दाफाश
गोंदियाः किसान को निगल गया मौत का कुआं
गोंदियाः किसान को निगल गया मौत का कुआं
Trending News
Pics : With 6 mini theatres, McDonald’s, Trillium Mall to open on Friday 9 August
Pics : With 6 mini theatres, McDonald’s, Trillium Mall to open on Friday 9 August
Maha floods: 16 dead, over 1 lakh evacuated
Maha floods: 16 dead, over 1 lakh evacuated
Featured News
Skyline glory: NMC ayes 25-floor Infinity Tower, tallest building in Orange City
Skyline glory: NMC ayes 25-floor Infinity Tower, tallest building in Orange City
Flood: Five teams of NDRF airlifted to Pune
Flood: Five teams of NDRF airlifted to Pune
Trending In Nagpur
रेलवे ई-टिकट की कालाबाजारी का पर्दाफाश
रेलवे ई-टिकट की कालाबाजारी का पर्दाफाश
Stale meal: Every school in state must set up ‘School Health Team’: RTE Action Committee
Stale meal: Every school in state must set up ‘School Health Team’: RTE Action Committee
गोंदियाः किसान को निगल गया मौत का कुआं
गोंदियाः किसान को निगल गया मौत का कुआं
Skyline glory: NMC ayes 25-floor Infinity Tower, tallest building in Orange City
Skyline glory: NMC ayes 25-floor Infinity Tower, tallest building in Orange City
डीपीसीच्या निधीतून ग्रामीण भागाचा विकास
डीपीसीच्या निधीतून ग्रामीण भागाचा विकास
Robbery bid foiled in Ajni, 3 goons arrested with arms
Robbery bid foiled in Ajni, 3 goons arrested with arms
Son, daughter-in-law booked for abetting suicide of old woman in Hudkeshwar
Son, daughter-in-law booked for abetting suicide of old woman in Hudkeshwar
नवीन पीढ़ीने हातमाग क्षेत्रातील संधी शोधाव्यात
नवीन पीढ़ीने हातमाग क्षेत्रातील संधी शोधाव्यात
‘आपली बस’ चा अधिकाधिक वापर करा!
‘आपली बस’ चा अधिकाधिक वापर करा!
सर्विस रोड के बीचोबीच वृक्ष दे रही दुर्घटनाओं को आमंत्रण
सर्विस रोड के बीचोबीच वृक्ष दे रही दुर्घटनाओं को आमंत्रण
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145