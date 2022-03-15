GMCH, IGGMCH teachers strike work; surgery patients, students suffer in Nagpur

Nagpur: Professors and Assistant Professors in the Government Medical Colleges and Hospitals (GMCHs) across the State, who are attached to Maharashtra State Medical Teachers Association (MSMTA), stopped their services in OPDs and other non-emergency departments on Monday from 11 am, according to media reports.

Both the Government Medical Colleges in Nagpur — GMCH and IGGMCH — deployed about 480 Resident Doctors in additional shifts so that patients should not suffer. Resident doctors, who are already overburdened and suffering from academic losses due to the agitation of medical teachers, said they will be the worst sufferers in case this strike stretches more.

The reports said that the resident doctors were present in GMCH OPDs. As a result, there was hardly any inconvenience for common patients who visited OPDs. But many elective surgeries, specialty and super specialty procedures could not be held in this medical college.

Sources said 42 surgeries were conducted on Monday in GMCH as against 65-70 on any other weekday. Of them, 25 were emergency surgeries. Monday’s OPD count was 2,500 in GMCH which is almost normal for any weekday. Total 135 patients were admitted to IPD. In IGGMCH, only 4 emergency surgeries and 4 normal deliveries were conducted. Total 1,498 patients visited the OPD, while 75 were admitted to the IPD. Not a single elective surgery was conducted at the hospital on Monday.

According to Dr Sameer Golawar, Secretary of MSMTA, the strike was total. The teachers skipped OPD, IPD, routine laboratory investigations, routine radiological investigations, routine and elective surgeries on Monday. The UG teaching as well as PG teaching has already stopped for almost a month. Administrative and admission work too has stopped, he said.

The exam-bound resident doctors are burdened with additional workload due to the strike. Though resident doctors are supporting their teachers’ strike and no one officially complained about increased work, some of them said this will hit them badly as they are already missing their lectures due to the strike and now they will miss their examination preparation hours.

The residents have already demanded that their examination should be postponed. MUHS and the state government should now consider our demand seriously. We had a meeting with the Vice-Chancellor and raised the same issue, the resident doctors demanded.