Covid vaccination for kids aged 12-14 years from March 16

Nagpur: As announced by the Union Health Ministry, the Covid vaccination for children in the age group of 12-14 years will begin from Wednesday, March 16, 2022. According to an announcement by the Health Ministry, the Covid-19 vaccine to be administered to the 12-14 years age group would be Corbevax manufactured by Biological E. Limited, Hyderabad.

The Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya urged the families of children and people in the age group of 60 years and above that they must get the vaccination done. The Union Government after due deliberations with scientific bodies has decided to start Covid-19 vaccination for 12-13 year and 13-14 year age groups (those born in 2008, 2009 and 2010 ie those who are already above 12 years of age) of the population from March 16, 2022, the Ministry said in a statement.

According to official sources, around 7.11 crore children will be vaccinated under the new age group. Biological E Ltd has supplied 5 crore doses of Corbevax to the Centre and the vaccine has been distributed to states, sources said. The announcement comes at a time when schools across the country are opening up given the considerable decline in the Covid-19 cases. The Government has also decided that the condition of comorbidity for Covid-19 precaution dose for population over 60 years of age will be removed forthwith, the Ministry said.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 last year with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started on February 2 last year. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions. The country launched vaccination for all aged more than 45 years from April 1, 2021. The Central government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1 last year. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on January 3 this year for adolescents aged 15-18 years.

Here’s how kids aged 12-14 years can register for vaccination and elder citizens for precautionary doses:

* Open the Co-WIN portal using the link www.cowin.gov.in

* Click on the “Register/Sign In” tab to register for the Covid-19 vaccination

* If you are already a registered member on the portal then use your credentials to log in otherwise register to create a fresh account.

* For children, you will be asked to upload certain documents like the Aadhaar card, PAN card, etc. If they don’t have it children can also use their school id cards to register.

* As for elderly people, their eligibility will be based on the date of administration of the 2nd dose as recorded in the Co-WIN system.

* The verification for the elderly will be done preferably using Aadhaar.

* Apart from that, they can also use a passport, driving license, PAN Card, Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR, or pension documents with photographs.

* Then an OTP will be sent to your number. You will be required to verify.

* After the verification is done you can book a slot. For that enter your location, Pincode, etc and tap/click on Book appointment.