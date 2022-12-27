Glaring flaws come to fore in admissions under RTE in Nagpur

Nagpur: A slew of shortcomings and flaws have come to the fore in admissions under Right to Education (RTE) in Nagpur city and district. Under the RTE, online process i.e. before applying, a balloon has to be set in the application to measure the distance from the school to the residence and on the basis of this, the distance from the house to the school is determined.

But surprisingly, NIC conducts the application of the online process when the parent sets the (longitude) and (latitude) while submitting his application to 22NG 000899, instead of the administrative Google address, the Google address of Madhya Pradesh is mentioned. How is it coming into application? is surprising as well as shocking.

Nagpur Gramin Panchayat Samiti has the highest number of entries and irregular Google Maps. Similarly, 22NG006898 was not given sufficient documents by URCTU but admission was given in Bhagwan Shri Krishna School. The address given in the application and the documents given before the committee are different. According to the decision of the government, the ration card should not be used for residential admission. But the administration has included it in the rules of admission, which is a violation of the rules.

An order was issued in which it is mentioned that the children of RTE will be given admission in the newly opened schools after three years. Mohd Shahid Sharif, Chairman, RTI Action Committee, said that the RTI Act is being openly violated and fees are being recovered by violating the rules.

