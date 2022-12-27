Anil Deshmukh to walk out of jail tomorrow

Nagpur: The Bombay High Court vacation bench has declined the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) plea to extend the stay bail granted to former Maharashtra home minister and senior NCP leader Anil Deshmukh.

Deshmukh is all set to walk out of the jail on Wednesday. The senior NCP leader was granted bail in money laundering case by the Bombay High Court on October 4, however, in the CBI case the special court had refused him bail.

The former minister has spent almost 13 months in jail.

