Glam Night in Goa: Mr. & Miss Face of the Nation Shine

Advertisement



Goa Fashion Week Season 3 and the International Iconic Awards delivered a spectacular celebration of style, talent, and achievement at the scenic Suncity Resort, Baga Beach, Goa. The event, hailed as India’s most awaited beauty pageant and excellence award ceremony, brought together 25 contestants from across the country in a dazzling display of fashion, fusion, and personality.

Organized by Fabcreators Entertainment OPC Pvt Ltd and Yahova Yire Foundation, and managed by Global Event Management, the night was a showcase of excellence and elegance.

Gold Rate 19 April 2025 Gold 24 KT 95,800 /- Gold 22 KT 89,100 /- Silver / Kg - 96,300 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Star-Studded Presence

The event welcomed notable celebrity guests including:

Mr. Pranav Jinager, Mr. World Philanthropist from Thailand

Miss Tajun Nissa Ali, brand ambassador and last season’s winner

Esteemed personalities from the fashion, film, and social sectors

The show was directed by Mr. Feroz Alam Sayyad and choreographed by the renowned Mr. Shaan Mirza and Mr. Harsh Mirza, with backstage coordination by Imran Ansari.

The Competition

Contestants took the stage in a series of fashion and talent rounds, showcasing their aesthetic sense, confidence, and individuality in front of an esteemed jury panel. After two intense rounds in each category, the judges selected top winners:

Miss Category Winners:

Miss Vaishnavi Anil Barole (Nagpur) – Winner (Tie)

Miss Janvi Pathak (Umred, Nagpur) – Winner (Tie)

Khushi Pandey (Bhandara) – 1st Runner-Up

Tanisha Nagpure (Amravati) – 2nd Runner-Up

Mr Category Winners:

Mr. Rohan Dhiwar (Raipur) – Winner

Mr. Harry (Nagpur) – 1st Runner-Up

Mr. Sahil Kalbele (Nagpur) – 2nd Runner-Up

Mr. Shazibuddin (Nagpur) – Mr. Fashion Icon (Special Title)



Additionally, 10 Mrs. contestants were honored with the Mrs. Fashion Icon title for their stunning live fashion performances.

Honors & Felicitations

Jury members and VIP guests including Mr. Ramesh Borkute (Founder, Yahova Yire Foundation) and Mr. Rajesh Maurya (Owner, Jatadhari Film Production) felicitated and crowned the winners with grandeur and pride.

The show featured power-packed anchoring by Mr. Zain Siddiqui, creating an electric vibe throughout the evening.

International Iconic Awards

Post pageant, the International Iconic Awards were held, honoring 20 achievers from diverse fields. Celebrity guests presented the awards, adding an extra sparkle to the celebration.

Special Guests & Sponsors:

Mr. Jitendra Sharma – Designer, Burberiq

Mr. Rajesh Maurya – Jatadhari Production

Mr. Ramesh ji – Builder

Mr. Om Prakash ji

Miss Eliza Borkute – Social Worker

Behind the Glamour:

The event’s flawless execution was made possible by the hardworking team of:

Designers: Sheikh Mukhtar (Sara Ethnic) for men and Burberiq for western wear

Backstage team: Naushad, Awais Qureshi, Hamid, Imran Khan, A. Shahid Palaan

Photography team: Himanshu Chauksey, Sai Chaudhary, Jayesh, Divesh Lalwani

The visionary efforts of Mr. Feroz Alam Sayyad, Director & Curator, and Mr. Ramesh Borkute, CEO of Yahova Yire Foundation, ensured that this unforgettable evening truly lived up to its promise—grand, majestic, and iconic.

Advertisement