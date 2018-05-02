Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Gittikhadan cops catch inmate who fled from Nagpur Central Jail

    Nagpur: Swinging into quick action, Gittikhadan police achieved success in nabbing Simon Anthony, the Nagpur Central Jail inmate who had escaped the jail premises on Sunday night, within 24 hours.

    Amid an increase in numbers of Corona positive cases in the jail premises, the officials decided to shift inmates to Mangalmurti Lawn on Sunday night. During the same, Anthony who was under trial for burglary, managed to escape the jail premises.

    In the meantime, cops have launched the manhunt. During which, the squad of Gittikhadan cops comprising HC Anil Jain, Yuvraj Dhole, Deepak Rithe NPC Nilesh Ingole, PC Kunal Korche and Aanand Kendar received a tip-off that the accused was seen near his house in New Taj Nagar under Gittikhadan jurisdiction. Acting swiftly on the inputs the cops laid a trap and nabbed the accused.

