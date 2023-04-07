Girls of government ITI college forced to mop, clean toilets to ‘pass exams’ in Nagpur

Nagpur: In a shocking incident, the city unit of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has exposed the harassment faced by over 300 girls in a Government ITI college in the South West Vibhag area of Nagpur. The MNS team, led by Chetan Borkute and Rahul Pande, raided the college premises discreetly and uncovered the appalling truth.

The college administration had been forcing these young girls to clean the filthy toilets daily with a broom and mop in order to pass their examinations. The MNS team confronted the college administration and the entire incident was intense.

However, after the confrontation, the entire college administration apologized to the students and assured them that such incidents would not happen in the future. MNS workers including Shakha Pramukh Sagar Mankar, Aman Pawankar, Mahila Sena Adhyaksh Sangeeta Sontakke, Upadhyaksh Priya Borkute, and others were present during the confrontation.

“This incident highlights the need for better regulation and monitoring of college administrations to ensure that such heinous acts are not perpetrated against students. It is a matter of concern that such incidents are still happening in educational institutions. The authorities must take immediate action to ensure the safety and dignity of students,” said Rahul Pande, Vice President, MNS.

