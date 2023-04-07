Ashutosh Shrivastava takes over as Senior DCM at CR’s Nagpur Division

Nagpur: After a successful stint of four years at Operating Branch, Ashutosh Shrivastava took over as Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (Sr DCM) at Central Railway’s Nagpur Division.

He belongs to the 2006 batch of Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) and has done his Bachelor of Engineering (Mechanical) from SGITS, Indore. He started his stint with Railways as Assistant Operations Manager (Coal) at Nagpur Division of CR. Later, Shrivastava held senior positions as Sr Divisional Operations Manager (Sr DoM) at Nagpur Division of CR and Bilaspur Division of SECR and also worked as Sr DCM at Nagpur Division of SECR.

His stint at Nagpur Division ended on quite a high note as Nagpur Division scaled up its goods loading operations to all time high. After chasing four million tonnes loading target set in the month of February2023, Shrivastava ended his four years plus stint as Sr DoM on a successful note by achieving all-time high loading in the history of Nagpur Division of CR, crossing five million tonnes.

He has done various training like Heavy Haul Train Operation at Beijing, China, in 2015; Study of Urban Transportation System at Seoul, South Korea, in 2016; and High Speed Rail (HSR) training at Japan in 2019 and Management Training at IIM, Lucknow. Shrivastava has won National Award for outstanding services in 2013 and General Manager award in 2011.

