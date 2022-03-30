Girl, who left home after scolding by father, molested by man in Hudkeshwar

Nagpur: A 17-year old girl, who left home after her father scolded her for cooking food late, was molested by an unidentified young man in Hudkeshwar area on Tuesday midnight. Cops are searching for the accused.

According to police, the victim girl was scolded by her father around 9 pm on Tuesday for cooking food late. Upset by the harsh words, she left home angrily. Around midnight, the girl was walking on a secluded road. While walking, she collided with an unidentified young man aged 19-20 years. As a result, a brawl erupted between the two. The accused young man during the wordy duel outraged her modesty of the girl by indulging in vulgar acts and fled the spot.

Hudkeshwar PSI Pachole, based on a complaint, booked the unidentified accused under Section 354 of the IPC read with Section 8 of POCSO Act and searching for him.