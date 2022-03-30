60-yr old man rapes 6-year old girl in Ajni, arrested

Nagpur: In a shameful act, a 60-year old pervert man raped a 6-year old girl in her house in Ajni police area on Tuesday afternoon. The accused came to the girl’s house on the pretext of repairing the cooler. The accused has reportedly been arrested.

According to police, the 6-year old girl, a resident of Ajni, was alone as her mother had gone somewhere around 12 noon on Tuesday. The accused, Devdas Namdeo Waghmare, residing in the locality, came to the girl’s house on the pretext of repairing a cooler. Grabbing the opportunity, the pervert accused Waghmare raped the kid girl. On her return, the girl narrated the heinous incident to her mother who immediately registered a case with Ajni police against the accused.

Ajni API Shelke, acting on the complaint, booked the accused Devdas Waghmare under Sections 376, 376(2)(I), 506 of the IPC read with Sections 4, 6, 8 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and reportedly arrested him. Further probe is underway.