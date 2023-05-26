Nagpur: A 17-year old girl Akansha Sonbarse died by suicide by using a saree to hang herself from the ceiling fan at her residence at Chhichbhavan on Thursday after failing in the HSC Board examination.

Police said Akansha had shared her plight with her sister after failing in three subjects. Akansha’s parents had gone out for work. Her brother too was outside when she took the drastic decision. No suicide note was found, said police. A case of accidental death was registered at Beltarodi police station.

