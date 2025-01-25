Gigolo Racket Exposed in Nagpur: Who is the Real Mastermind Behind the Operation?

Nagpur: A shocking revelation has come to light in Maharashtra’s second capital, Nagpur, where a gigolo racket has been unearthed. This racket, involving male escorts, reportedly spans across multiple cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, and other states. A major newspaper has been running an investigative series on the illegal operation, exposing startling details.

The racket is allegedly being run by a man identified as (IK), who resides in the Gaddigodam area, in collaboration with three prominent women from the city, identified as (KK), (SK), and (KB). These women, all reportedly from respected backgrounds, are said to play a key role in operating this network.

Elite Women Involved in Organizing Male Escorts

Reports suggest that the women organized events such as kitty parties and private gatherings in upscale hotels, where gigolos were invited. In one incident, a woman (KK) regularly invited a gigolo to Nagpur after meeting him at one such party. She allegedly drugged her husband to spend nights with the gigolo at luxury hotels. However, her activities were exposed when her husband became suspicious and discovered her at a hotel with the gigolo. Though no official police complaint was filed, the incident sparked widespread discussion in the city.

How the Racket Was Exposed

The racket first came to light when the wife of a prominent businessman from Nagpur who is into coal buisness, who regularly attended kitty parties and social events, was found to be involved. At a gathering organized by her friends at a luxury hotel on Wardha Road, gigolos were reportedly hired through an escort service. After the party, the woman exchanged numbers with a gigolo from Delhi and later arranged for him to visit Nagpur, offering him ₹1 lakh for his services, including travel expenses.

The woman frequently invited the gigolo to Nagpur, paying large sums for his visits. However, the arrangement unraveled when her husband discovered her activities. The incident not only exposed her involvement but also brought the larger gigolo racket into the spotlight.

Police Inaction Raises Questions

Despite the racket being exposed, local police have reportedly refrained from taking action. In one instance, a gigolo caught with a businessman’s wife at a luxury hotel admitted to being part of an escort service. However, fearing public embarrassment, the businessman withdrew his complaint, allowing the matter to be hushed up.

This lack of police action has raised eyebrows, with many questioning why law enforcement is turning a blind eye to such a serious issue.

Where Are the Three Women Now?

The women, (KK), who allegedly played key roles in organizing gigolos for other wealthy women in the city, is now reportedly missing. Sources suggest She may have fled Nagpur following the racket’s exposure. There are speculations that She is currently in Delhi, avoiding scrutiny as the investigation unfolds.

Public Concern Grows

The revelations of this high-profile gigolo racket have left Nagpur’s residents shocked. Many are questioning the moral and legal implications of such activities, as well as the apparent reluctance of authorities to act decisively against those involved. The case has sparked a larger debate about the misuse of power and privilege and the societal impact of such illegal operations.