Giants rise in Nagpur: Artisans race against time to build 60-ft Ravan for Vijayadashmi

Nagpur: With Vijayadashmi around the corner, Nagpur’s skyline is slowly being taken over by towering figures of Ravan, Kumbhkaran, and Meghnath. From Kasturchand Park to Mahal’s narrow lanes, artisans are working 16-hour shifts to keep alive a tradition that has dazzled the city for decades.

At the heart of the spectacle stands Nagpur’s tallest Ravan, nearly 60 feet high, at Kasturchand Park, being crafted under the watchful eyes of 39-year-old Khemkaran Binwar, who continues the legacy of his late father, Hemraj Binwar, the city’s master effigy-maker for over six decades.

“This is our father’s heritage. We are only carrying it forward,” Khemkaran says, as his team ties together 300 kg of bamboo with jute strings to form Ravan’s skeleton. Burlap sacks, floral sheets, and art paper are then layered to build his grand frame before the crown, facial detailing, and fireworks bring the demon king to life.

Unlike the old days when five men could build a Ravan, today teams of 12 artisans toil for months, pouring their sweat into not just one but three massive effigies, Ravan (60 ft), Kumbhkaran (51 ft), and Meghnath (45 ft).

The Binwar workshop doesn’t stop at Kasturchand Park. Their effigies will rise at Chitnis Park, Reshimbagh, Quetta Colony, and even in Saoner, Devri, Shivni, and Wani. On average, the family delivers about 12 effigies each year, double compared to earlier decades.

In the old quarters of Nagpur, smaller but equally spirited workshops are buzzing with activity. Hidden in narrow lanes, these traditional makers create mid-sized effigies that carry the same festive thrill. Residents, especially children, flock to watch Ravan’s head and arms gradually take shape, transforming neighbourhoods into open-air studios.

The price of effigies, calculated per foot, often runs into lakhs depending on the size and decoration. But for makers like Khemkaran, money is not the measure of success. “The real joy,” he says, “is seeing thousands of Nagpurians cheer as Ravan goes up in flames.”

And this year, he promises a surprise. Hinting at a special theme, Khemkaran smiles, “Maybe this year’s Ravan will be based on Operation Sindoor.” Details, however, remain tightly under wraps.

For these artisans, the climax of Vijayadashmi is more than just burning effigies, it’s about keeping alive a grand spectacle that has bound Nagpurians together for generations.