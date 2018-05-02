Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Fri, Oct 16th, 2020
    Ghulam Nabi Azad tests positive for Covid

    Nagpur/ Mumbai: Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad has tested positive for Covid-19 and has quarantined himself at home. The 71-year-old Congress leader shared the information on Twitter and asked those who came in contact with him in the recent past to follow protocols on self-quarantine and testing.

    “I have tested positive for Covid-19. I am in home quarantine. Those who came in contact with me in the last few days may kindly follow the protocol,” he said in a tweet.

    Earlier senior Congress leaders Ahmed Patel, Motilal Vora and Abhishek Singhvi had tested positive for Covid-19. While Singhvi has recovered, other leaders are still under treatment.



