Ghulam Nabi Azad tests positive for Covid

Nagpur/ Mumbai: Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad has tested positive for Covid-19 and has quarantined himself at home. The 71-year-old Congress leader shared the information on Twitter and asked those who came in contact with him in the recent past to follow protocols on self-quarantine and testing.

“I have tested positive for Covid-19. I am in home quarantine. Those who came in contact with me in the last few days may kindly follow the protocol,” he said in a tweet.

Earlier senior Congress leaders Ahmed Patel, Motilal Vora and Abhishek Singhvi had tested positive for Covid-19. While Singhvi has recovered, other leaders are still under treatment.





