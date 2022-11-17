Two killed, 8 injured as Tata Winger van rams parked truck in Beltarodi

Nagpur: In yet another ghastly mishap, two members of a family were killed and eight others injured, two of them seriously, after the speeding Tata Winger van they were travelling rammed a parked truck from behind near Mahesh Dhaba at Khapri on Nagpur-Wardha Road i9n Beltarodi police limits in the wee hours of Wednesday. The truck driver fled the spot after the mishap and is being searched by cops.

All the people were returning to Nagpur from Pandharpur after the Maharashtra Darshan trip.

The deceased have been identified as Prabhat Ramchandra Bawankar (28), resident of Mowad, district Balaghat (MP) and Ranjit Sukhram Shende (55), resident of Hazari Pahad, Nagpur. The seriously injured are Swati Prabhat Bawankar (26) and Pramila Vitthal Paddhan (60), resident of Hazari Pahad. Both are admitted in AIIMS, Nagpur. Those who received minor injuries include Chhaya Ramchandra Shendre (50), Madhuri Dharmaraj Sontakke (30), resident of Nari, Om Dharmaraj Sontakke (10), Vaishnavi Dharmaraj Sontakke (7), Lavanya Vijay Golait (6) and Riddhik Prabhat Bawankar (5).

According to police, the deceased and injured members of the family had gone for Maharashtra Darshan in Tata Winger van (MH-04/DR-9194 a few days ago. Around 3 am on Wednesday, they were returning to Nagpur from Pandharpur. Van driver Sanjay Laxman Kanojiya (43) lost control of his speeding vehicle and collided with a truck(PB13/6767) parked haphazardly on the highway near Mahesh Dhaba at Khapri killing Prabhat Bawankar and Ranjit Shende and injuring others. With serious injuries, Swati Bawankar and Pramila Paddhan were rushed to AIIMS. Other injured persons, who received minor injuries, were discharged after first aid.

Tata Winger driver Sanjay Kanojiya, a resident of Lane No 06, Parvati Nagar, Ajni, told Beltarodi Police that the truck was parked haphazardly on highway with no parking lights and reflectors.

Beltarodi Police Constable Kamble, based on the complaint of Sanjay Kanojiya, booked the unidentified truck driver under Sections 279, 337, 338, 304(A), 427 of the IPC read with Sections 134, 177 of Motor Vehicles Act and searching for him.

