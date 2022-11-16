Australia tour of India 2023: Nagpur likely to host a Test match

Nagpur/Mumbai: In an update regarding Australia’s tour of India in 2023, it is being learned that Nagpur is set to host a Test match when the Pat Cummins-led team come to Indian shores for a four-match Test series in February-March next year. Other than Nagpur, Ahmedabad, Dharamsala and one among Delhi, Chennai or Hyderabad could host the remaining matches.

The Test series is important for multiple reasons as not only does it count for the World Test Championships points but India might have to beat the Kangaroos in each of the four Test matches and complete a clean sweep in order to reach the finals.

One out of the four Test matches will be a pink-ball Test but it is still to be decided which one of the four it will be. While the Test series opener is expected to be played in Nagpur, Chennai or Hyderabad, the Narendra Modi Stadium, which is the largest in the world, could host the final Test.

After a reduction in the number of daily COVID-19 infections, the BCCI has hosted a total of eight Test matches with four against England in 2021- two each being played in Chennai and Ahmedabad, two against New Zealand being played- one each in Kanpur and Mumbai and two against Sri Lanka- one in Chandigarh and the other in Bengaluru.

