‘Ghar Chalo Abhiyan’: BJP’s 2nd phase of drive to enrol 7 lakh new members in Nagpur begins

State President Chandrashekhar Bawankule outlined the campaign's roadmap. He said party workers would visit 40-50 homes per booth to encourage citizens to join BJP

Advertisement













Nagpur: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced the second phase of its ambitious ‘Ghar Chalo Abhiyan’ (Go Home Campaign), a door-to-door outreach programme aimed at expanding its membership base across Maharashtra. Scheduled to commence on January 10, the campaign is part of the BJP’s larger organisational initiative, ‘Sanghatan Parva’, designed to fortify its grassroots network ahead of the upcoming local body elections.

Speaking at the party headquarters in Mumbai, BJP State President Chandrashekhar Bawankule outlined the campaign’s roadmap. He emphasized the active participation of party ministers, elected representatives, and office bearers, all of whom are expected to visit 40-50 households per booth to encourage citizens to join the BJP as primary members.

Gold Rate Thursday 09 Jan. 2025 Gold 24 KT 77,900 /- Gold 22 KT 72,500 /- Silver / Kg 90,600 /- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Nagpur’s membership drive targets

According to BJP leaders in Nagpur, the party aims to enrol 1.5 crore primary members statewide, with a specific target of seven lakh members in Nagpur alone. Following this phase, the BJP plans to launch its ‘Sakriya Sadasya’ (Active Member) registration drive, aiming to register five active members per booth, totalling five lakh active members across Maharashtra.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the membership drive, termed ‘BJP Anand Parva’, on January 5 in Nagpur. The CM engaged directly with party cadres at the booth level, underscoring the campaign’s importance in strengthening the party’s organisational structure. “This drive isn’t just about enrolment; it’s about empowering citizens to contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed India and a developed Maharashtra,” Fadnavis remarked.

Grassroots engagement

The BJP’s proactive approach has been a defining feature of the campaign, with senior leaders and public representatives personally engaging with citizens. Bawankule expressed confidence in the initiative, citing an overwhelming response from the public. “This grassroots engagement energises our cadres and sets us apart from other political entities,” he added.

Strategic importance

The BJP’s membership drive is viewed as a strategic effort to consolidate its position ahead of local elections. By involving prominent leaders and focusing on household-level outreach, the party aims to strengthen its base and galvanize support across the state.

As the second phase begins, all eyes will be on the BJP’s ability to meet its ambitious enrolment targets. Success in this campaign could significantly impact the party’s performance in the upcoming polls, solidifying its dominance in Maharashtra’s political landscape.