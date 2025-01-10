Bawankule urges NCP MP Supriya Sule not to politicise Valmik Karad case

Advertisement













Nagpur: BJP State President Chandrashekhar Bawankule has urged NCP MP Supriya Sule to refrain from politicizing the Valmik Karad case. Sule had earlier questioned why no action was taken against Valmik Karad despite receiving an ED notice. In response, Bawankule assured that Maharashtra Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis is personally monitoring the Beed Sarpanch murder case and expressed confidence that the culprits will be punished.

While speaking to the media in Maval, Bawankule stated, “The government has taken proactive steps in the Beed case. Investigations are ongoing, and Fadnavis is personally involved in ensuring justice. He will oversee the matter until the end, and those responsible will face punishment.”

Gold Rate Thursday 09 Jan. 2025 Gold 24 KT 77,900 /- Gold 22 KT 72,500 /- Silver / Kg 90,600 /- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Referring to Valmik Karad, Bawankule remarked that Karad might have been appointed as Chairperson of the Ladki Bahin Yojana due to his commendable work. However, he added, “If any wrongdoing is found, strict action will be taken, as this is the government’s stance.”

No enemies in politics

Commenting on the recent meeting between CM Devendra Fadnavis and Aaditya Thackeray, Bawankule stated, “Anyone can meet the Chief Minister. In politics, there are no permanent enemies. Sometimes, certain statements are made during elections, but for Maharashtra’s development, all parties must work together.”

The issue of disciplinary action against former minister Bala Bhegde, who openly campaigned against Mahayuti candidate Sunil Shelke in the Maval constituency, was also addressed by Bawankule. Bhegde had supported independent candidate Bapu Bhegde instead.

Bawankule acknowledged the situation, stating, “While the Mahayuti worked collectively, some individuals were upset over candidate selection. Our disciplinary committee will take an appropriate decision regarding Bala Bhegde. BJP workers supported Sunil Shelke, and it’s clear that Bala Bhegde did not adhere to the party’s directive.”

He further added that the outcome of potential disciplinary action against Bala Bhegde will be crucial in the coming days.