Get-together of MIRPM & DHRM students held at Tirpude College of Social Work

Nagpur: A get-together for MIRPM & DHRM students of 2022-23 batch from Tirpude College of Social Work Nagpur was held recently in the college premises.

Vanita Tirpude, a noted Social Worker and Working President of Yugantar Education Society was the chief guest for the event. In her speech she highlighted the importance of pursuing studies in Industrial Relations, Personnel Management and Labour Laws. Meritorious students of the department were felicitated by the chief guest of the event presented various trophies and certificates .

Advertisement

To encourage students in pursuing academic excellence Aman Shriprakash Joshi , Director, Regalteck Group Nagpur sponsored various gifts and presented students with a certificate of appreciation. Students also shared their experiences during the event.

V G Nair, Head of the MIRPM now M.Com( IR& PM) Department and Adv Akash Prasad faculty member were prominently present at the event. Yogita Chaudhary compered the program and Shashi Shekhar proposed the vote of thanks.

Saju Joseph, Convener of the program along with the staff of the department worked hard for the success of the event. The event concluded with dinner organised by the students and members of the department.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement