German national in Nagpur tests negative for coronavirus

Nagpur: A German woman who is kept under observation at a hospital here has tested negative for the coronavirus, a health official said on Thursday.

The 52-year-old woman, who arrived in Maharashtra for visiting the nearby Tadoba tiger reserve, tested negative.

Another woman, who had traveled to Italy, also tested negative, said an official of the Government Medical College and Hospital.

Both were under observation at GMCH and would be discharged soon, he added. In total six people in Nagpur has been tested as negative.

The city has one confirmed coronavirus patient who is undergoing treatment at present.