Gaza war: Deaths: 10,812 including 4,412 children

The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza says at least 10,812 people, including 4,412 children, have now been killed in the enclave since Israel began its air strikes. The strikes began in retaliation to the Hamas attack on Israel on 7 October, which killed 1,400 people and 240 others were taken hostage.

The US says that Israel will begin to implement four-hour military pauses in areas of northern Gaza each day to allow civilians to flee, however Israel has denied it.

Advertisement

Israel on Thursday refuted US claims of four-hour daily ‘humanitarian pauses’ that will allow people to flee hostilities and for deliveries of humanitarian aid in Northern Gaza.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement