Gang planning dacoity busted in Kamptee, 4 arrested

Nagpur: Old Kamptee Police nabbed four of six gang members planning to commit dacoity in the small hours of Wednesday. Two others managed to escape. Cops confiscated a sharp-edged knife, an iron road, a screwdriver, a torch, packets of chilli powder and a motorcycle (MH-40/CP4853) from four of them.

Identified as Rohit alias Motu Musafir Yadav (23), Shantanu Bhojraj Purey (22), Arif alias Sohail Khan Vakil Khan (29), Arun Neelkanth Gedam (52), all residents of Kanhan, Ishant Shailesh Masurkar (30) and Shaikh Wasim alias Anshu Shaikh Mohammad Waheed (28), both residents of Kamptee.

During the patrolling, a police team caught the four accused near Waregaon T-point. Accused Ishant Masurkar and Shaikh Wasimran escaped under the cover of darkness.

Police registered a case under Sections 399, 402 of the Indian Penal Code, read with Sections 4/25 of the Arms Act and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act, against the accused persons and started investigations.

Burglar arrested, stolen ornaments worth Rs 3 lakh seized

Wathoda Police arrested a burglar and recovered stolen ornaments worth Rs 3 lakh from his possession.

Identified as Sahil Rajesh Uke (20), the accused is a resident of Rambag, near Dahikar Zenda. A resident of Plot No 44, Chandika Layout, Snehal Nagar, Chhoti Tarodi, Wathoda, Pushpa Mahesh Turkar (35) and her family had gone to Koradi Devi Temple on October 21. Her house was locked. Taking advantage of the situation, Sahil Uke gained entry into Pushpa’s residential premises during the dark hours. He broke into the house from the rear door and made away with gold ornaments.

A police team nabbed Sahil on suspicion. During questioning, he confessed to stealing gold ornaments from Pushpa’s house. Cops arrested him and recovered the stolen ornaments from him when he was in their custody.

The arrest was made by officiating Senior PI Vikrant Sagne, PSI Ravindra Chauhan, PSI Gajanan Raut and others under the supervision of DCP (Zone IV) Vijaykant Sagar and ACP Ganesh Biradar.

