Published On : Wed, Dec 11th, 2019

Gayatri Nagar ESR cleaning on Dec 13

Nagpur: Continuing the trend Nagpur Municipal Corporation and Orange City Water (OCW) have started ESR cleaning drive from Laxmi Nagar zone and planned to clean Gayatri Nagar ESR on Friday, December 13..

Areas to remain affected are: Gopal Nagar, Vidya Vihar, Mani L/o, SRPF, Mate Chowk, P&T Colony, Pratap Nagar road, Etc.

NMC-OCW has appealed people from the affected ESR areas to store sufficient water for their use. Water supply through tankers in affected areas will also be not possible. The inconvenience caused is deeply regretted.

