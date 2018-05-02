GATE 2020 result date March 16: Know how to check

GATE 2020 result will be announced by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi on March 16 as per the schedule. Read the article below to know how to check or download the GATE result.

It is also expected that the IIT Delhi may announce the GATE results 2020 a day before the result announcement. It is a speculation based on the previous year trends of result announcement. Almost every year the GATE result has been announced a day before the scheduled date.

How to check GATE 2020 Result?

Candidates appeared in the GATE 2020 conducted on February 1, 2, 8, and 9 will be able to check their GATE result by visiting the appsgate.iitd.ac.in. A link of GATE result 2020 will also be updated here immediately after its declaration. Candidates have to qualify the GATE cutoff in order to pass the exam. The step-by-step process to check GATE result 2020 can be seen below.

Visit the GOAPS official website or click on the link

A new page will appear. Enter the login credentials such as application number, password, and captcha code in the given space.

GATE 2020 result will appear on the screen.

Check all your details on the GATE result vary carefully along with marks, score, and rank.

Download it, take printout, and keep it safe for further use.

GATE 2020 Scorecard – Steps to download?

GATE 2020 result will be available for all the candidates who appeared in the exam but the GATE scorecard will be available only for the students who will qualify the exam. Candidates should preserve the soft copy of GATE scorecard safely for future use. GOAPS will deactivate the link to download GATE scorecard 2020 after May 31, 2020. In case candidates require the GATE 2020 scorecard soft copy after May 31, 2020 and till December 31, 2020 then they have to pay Rs 500 to obtain it. Students can check the steps below to download the GATE scorecard 2020.

Visit the official website of GOAPS

Look for the link to download GATE scorecard 2020 and click on it

Log in to your account by filling the required credentials in the space provided

GATE 2020 scorecard will appear on the screen

Check all the details carefully and keep it safe for future use

Details Printed on GATE Scorecard 2020

A candidate’s GATE scorecard comprises the following details: