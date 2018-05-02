Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Fri, Sep 20th, 2019

Gas Leak Reported at Chemical Plant in Mumbai, Rescue Operation Underway

Mumbai: major gas leak was on Thursday night reported in Mumbai’s eastern suburbs. Mumbai civic body BMC confirmed that the leak was reported in the RFC (Rashtriya Chemical Fertiliser) in s Chembur plant, but has added that the gas leak has been contained. Other agencies have also been alerted in the wake of the incident.

People in Mumbai Eastern areas of Powai, Chembur, Mankhurd smelled the gas leak and called the fire brigade.

“We have intimated Mahanagar Gas Limited and Maharashtra Pollution Control Board to check on finding the cause of increased smell. We are alerting other agencies as well,” the BMC said in a statement.

More details awated……

Happening Nagpur
Walkathon by Dr Shrikant Jichkar Foundation held in city
Walkathon by Dr Shrikant Jichkar Foundation held in city
International Conference on Recent Advances in Pain organised in city
International Conference on Recent Advances in Pain organised in city
Nagpur Crime News
Month old baby girl strangled to death in Kamptee, mom, granny prime suspect
Month old baby girl strangled to death in Kamptee, mom, granny prime suspect
Kalamna cops nab two accused, detain juvenile boy in landlord murder case
Kalamna cops nab two accused, detain juvenile boy in landlord murder case
Maharashtra News
फुललेला, फळलेला हा विद्यापीठरूपी वृक्ष समाजासाठी कल्पवृक्ष ठरो, -डॉ .उमा वैद्य
फुललेला, फळलेला हा विद्यापीठरूपी वृक्ष समाजासाठी कल्पवृक्ष ठरो, -डॉ .उमा वैद्य
संजय गांधी निराधार अनुदान योजनेच्या बैठकीत 442 प्रकरणांना मंजुरी
संजय गांधी निराधार अनुदान योजनेच्या बैठकीत 442 प्रकरणांना मंजुरी
Hindi News
यूनिवर्सिटी में केंद्रीय मंत्री को छात्रों ने रोककर रखा , मौके पर पहुंचे राज्यपाल ने निकला 
यूनिवर्सिटी में केंद्रीय मंत्री को छात्रों ने रोककर रखा , मौके पर पहुंचे राज्यपाल ने निकला 
दो दिन बाद भी प्रादेशिक न्यायसहायक वैज्ञानिक प्रयोगशाला में घुसा पानी नहीं निकल सका
दो दिन बाद भी प्रादेशिक न्यायसहायक वैज्ञानिक प्रयोगशाला में घुसा पानी नहीं निकल सका
Trending News
Gas Leak Reported at Chemical Plant in Mumbai, Rescue Operation Underway
Gas Leak Reported at Chemical Plant in Mumbai, Rescue Operation Underway
Unable to understand opposition to new motor law: Gadkari
Unable to understand opposition to new motor law: Gadkari
Featured News
रणाळ्यात एक महिन्याचा छकुलीचा गळा आवरून खून
रणाळ्यात एक महिन्याचा छकुलीचा गळा आवरून खून
नवीन कामठी पोलिसांनी दिले 5 गायींना जीवनदान
नवीन कामठी पोलिसांनी दिले 5 गायींना जीवनदान
Trending In Nagpur
Coordinated action in the Real Estate sector by DGGI, Nagpur Zonal Unit
Coordinated action in the Real Estate sector by DGGI, Nagpur Zonal Unit
Beltarodi cops intercept car, seize stock of country liquor
Beltarodi cops intercept car, seize stock of country liquor
दो दिन बाद भी प्रादेशिक न्यायसहायक वैज्ञानिक प्रयोगशाला में घुसा पानी नहीं निकल सका
दो दिन बाद भी प्रादेशिक न्यायसहायक वैज्ञानिक प्रयोगशाला में घुसा पानी नहीं निकल सका
OCW conducts Fire Safety Mock Drill @ Gorewada WTP
OCW conducts Fire Safety Mock Drill @ Gorewada WTP
….जेव्हा गोरेवाडा जलशुद्धीकरण केंद्र येथे आग लागते तेव्हा …
….जेव्हा गोरेवाडा जलशुद्धीकरण केंद्र येथे आग लागते तेव्हा …
दलित की जगह अब ‘ अनुसूचित जाती और ‘ नवबौद्ध’ शब्द का करना होगा प्रयोग
दलित की जगह अब ‘ अनुसूचित जाती और ‘ नवबौद्ध’ शब्द का करना होगा प्रयोग
NMC starts Aapli Bus service to AIIMS from Sitabuldi, Defence, Wadi
NMC starts Aapli Bus service to AIIMS from Sitabuldi, Defence, Wadi
NMC to add 100 more electric buses to its fleet
NMC to add 100 more electric buses to its fleet
Tricksters cheat 14 persons in Kalamna, siphon Rs 2.15 lakh
Tricksters cheat 14 persons in Kalamna, siphon Rs 2.15 lakh
मनपा रिकॉर्ड विभाग टीन के शेड में
मनपा रिकॉर्ड विभाग टीन के शेड में
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145