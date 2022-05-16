Gang of history-sheeters creates ruckus on Wardha Road under influence of liquor, arrested

Advertisement

Nagpur: A gang of history-sheeters, under influence of liquor, creating ruckus on Wardha Road in a car were chased and detained by the traffic police on Sunday.

The accused identified as Aniket Gajanan Waygokar, Yash Sanjay Nerkar, Aniket Chandrasekhar Gajbhiye and their accomplices were detained by the traffic police under Sections 279 of IPC and Section 184 and 185 of MVA, informed PI Traffic (Ajni) Jagvinder Singh Rajput.