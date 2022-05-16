Gang of history-sheeters creates ruckus on Wardha Road under influence of liquor, arrested

Nagpur: A gang of history-sheeters, under influence of liquor, creating ruckus on Wardha Road in a car were chased and detained by the traffic police on Sunday.
The accused identified as Aniket Gajanan Waygokar, Yash Sanjay Nerkar, Aniket Chandrasekhar Gajbhiye and their accomplices were detained by the traffic police under Sections 279 of IPC and Section 184 and 185 of MVA, informed PI Traffic (Ajni) Jagvinder Singh Rajput.
Yash was accused in several criminal cases including attempt to murder while a case of assault was registered against Aniket in Wardha district.
PI Rajput said that the car was heading towards Nagpur at great speed on Sunday afternoon and the car occupants were showing beer bottles to the passers-by. Traffic cops Head Constables Satpute and Manohar noticed the car near Jamtha and chased it.
However, the car driver managed to escape with great speed. The policemen then informed the police control room about the car. PI Rajput informed Sonegaon traffic PI Prabhavati Yerkure who immediately swung into action.
A nakabandi was enforced near Pride hotel and the car was blocked at the nakabandi point. The drunkards were bundled in a police jeep and taken to the police station. A case under Sections 279 of IPC and Section 184 and 185 of MVA was registered against them.