Gang of goons ransacks Sangram Bar in Kotwali, nine accused arrested

Nagpur: A gang of criminals ransacked Sangram Bar and three parked cars of customers at Jagnade Square in Kotwali police station area late Sunday night. The gang also snatched Rs 35,000 from the cash counter of the bar. Nine accused have been arrested in this connection.

The arrested accused have been identified as Jakesh alias Jakya Ramesh Wankhede (31), resident of Nandanvan Slums, Sheikh Akram Sheikh Shabbir (43) of Padole Nagar, Rishikesh Devanand Bhurbhure (27), residing behind Nandanvan Police Post, Dinesh Ramchandra Wasnik (36) of Chandikar Layout, Kharbi, Suresh Gangadhar Nikhare (35) of Padole Nagar, Prakash Mayur Aikapure (19), residing near KDK College, Nikhil Deepak Korde (18) of Nandanvan Slums, Amit Manohar Dodewar (23), staying near KDK College, and Yogesh Ramaji Nandanwar (32), resident of Nandanvan Slums.

According to police, the attack was the fallout of a fight between the accused and staff of the bar reported last month. The accused barged into the bar with sticks and weapons and went on rampage. The goons also threatened the staff. Before leaving the spot, the accused also ransacked two parked cars of customers and looted Rs 35,000, police said.

Kotwali PSI Kuhikar, based on a complaint lodged by Sanjay Nandlal Moharkar (43), Manager of Sangram Bar and resident of Ramkrishna Nagar, Dighori, booked all the nine accused under Sections 397, 294, 506(B), 143, 147, 148, 149, 427 of the IPC and placed them under arrest.

