    Published On : Fri, Jun 11th, 2021

    Gang of con persons cheat many people of Rs 5 crore in land deal

    Nagpur: A gang of nine con persons forged documents and cheated a woman and many others to the tune of Rs 5 crore in the fraudulent land deal in Gittikhadan police jurisdiction. The accused included a mother-daughter duo and three proprietors of a firm. No arrest has been made in the matter so far.

    The accused Rajashri Amardeep Kamble (52), Manisha Amardeep Kamble (30), Shahnawaz Khan (45), an heir (52) to Mendhe family, Vasudeo Ingole (45), Kiran Samarth (30), SRB Company’s three proprietors Sandeep Sahdeo Meshram (38), Akash Bhardwaj (40) and Ram Kishore Rahangdale (38) prepared bogus documents of a ForestDepartment land at Mouza Gorewada and showed the land in their names. With this fraud, the accused carved out plots. The accused then sold a plot to one of the complainants Varsha Vijay Bhure (36), resident of Qtr No. D-40/40, Ravi Nagar Quarters. The accused sold plots to many others fraudulently and cheated them to the tune of Rs 5 crore.

    Gittikhadan Woman PSI Kinnake, based on the complaint of Varsha Bhure and others booked all the nine accused under Sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471, (120B) of the IPC and probing the matter further. No arrest has been made in the case so far.

