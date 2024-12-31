Gang of burglars busted in Nagpur, booty worth Rs 10 lakh recovered

Advertisement













Nagpur: Hudkeshwar Police in Nagpur have busted a notorious gang of burglars involved in a series of thefts across the city.

The arrested accused include: Sameer Domendra Humne (18), resident of Amar Nagar; Ashutosh alias Lucky alias Nakkatya Shankar Raware (20), resident of Amar Nagar; Gaurav alias Tenali Raju Rut (18), resident of Ashok Nagar, Kanhan. An accomplice, Man Chaure, is still absconding.

The arrests come after a daring burglary on December 17 at the residence of Rajendra Pandurang Dahikar in Adiwasi Nagar. Hudkeshwar Police registered a case of burglary and began investigating the crime. Under the leadership of Senior Police Inspector Dnyaneshwar Bhedodkar, along with the efforts of PI Nageshkumar Chatarkar and other officers, a team was formed to track down the culprits. The police successfully located and arrested the three accused after extensive searches.

Additionally, their minor accomplices were taken into custody. From the gang, the police seized gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 10.90 lakh. Further investigation revealed that this gang had been involved in 11 other burglaries across multiple areas, including Hudkeshwar, MIDC, Ramtek, Kapil Nagar, Kanhan, and Kamptee police jurisdictions. The police have launched a hunt to locate the absconding member of the gang and are investigating possible links to additional unsolved cases.