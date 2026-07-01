Ganeshpeth Police Head Constable Arrested by ACB While Accepting ₹3,000 Bribe

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Nagpur: In another major anti-corruption crackdown, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a head constable attached to Ganeshpeth Police Station for allegedly accepting a ₹3,000 bribe. The accused had allegedly demanded money to provide a certified copy of a chargesheet required by the complainant to process an insurance claim.

The arrested officer has been identified as Ashish Nikode (47), a head constable posted at Ganeshpeth Police Station. The ACB laid a trap near the bus stand area and caught him red-handed while accepting the bribe.

According to officials, the complainant is also a police department employee posted at the Police Headquarters. He had sustained serious injuries after being hit by a car while on election bandobast duty. The accident case was registered at Ganeshpeth Police Station, where the investigation was being handled by Nikode.

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To file an insurance claim, the complainant required a certified copy of the chargesheet. However, Nikode allegedly demanded ₹5,000 to provide the document. After negotiations, the amount was reduced to ₹3,000.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the ACB. Following verification of the complaint, the ACB team set up a trap and apprehended Nikode while he was accepting the ₹3,000 bribe.

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A case has been registered against the accused under the relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act at Ganeshpeth Police Station. Further investigation is underway by the ACB.

The operation has sent shockwaves through the police department.

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