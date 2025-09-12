Ganesh Tekdi Temple set for major upgrade as NMC steps in to secure land lease

Nagpur: The historic Ganesh Tekdi Temple, one of Nagpur’s most visited religious landmarks, is poised for a major facelift after the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) intervened to resolve a long-pending land lease issue with the Defence Department. The move clears the way for long-term development and better facilities for lakhs of devotees who visit the shrine every year.

The temple currently sits on 0.67 acres of land under a permanent lease granted in 1964. In addition, the Defence Department had allotted 0.45 acres (nearly 19,000 sq ft) in two parcels to the temple trust in 1996, but on a 30-year lease that expires on February 28, 2026. Renewal in favour of the private trust was prohibited under defence regulations, putting expansion plans on hold.

To break the deadlock, Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Chaudhari initiated talks with Defence authorities, proposing that the land be leased to NMC instead. In principle, the Defence Department has agreed to lease the land to the civic body for 100 years at the market rate of Rs 66,870 per sq m. The total cost works out to Rs 12.4 crore, which will be borne by the temple’s Advisory Society. Once formalised, NMC will acquire the land and allow the trust to continue managing temple affairs.

“This arrangement ensures land security and enables us to take up long-term renovation and expansion,” said Ajay Pajare, Executive Engineer (Estate Department), NMC, confirming that the approval process is at its final stage and could be completed within two months.

With land ownership sorted, the civic body plans to undertake structural improvements and new amenities for devotees, addressing long-standing demands for better facilities at the hilltop temple.

In March 2024, the Maharashtra Government had already upgraded Ganesh Tekdi Temple’s status from Grade C to Grade A tourism site, recognising it as a national monument and making it eligible for Central Government funds. The fresh lease arrangement now strengthens prospects for transforming the temple into a major cultural and tourism hub in Vidarbha.