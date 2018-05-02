Ganesh festival : Nagpur cops on front foot, asks citizens to follow norms

Nagpur: Amid chants of Ganpati bappa morya and echos of Gajanana, the Second Capital of the State is all set to welcome the foremost deity, the god of knowledge Lord Ganesha on Saturday. To ensure peaceful fun filled 10 day festival amid pandemic threat, Nagpur cops under Commissioner of Police, Dr Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay and Joint Commissioner of Police, Dr. Nilesh Bharne, have set up the full-proof security blueprint for the Ganeshotsav.

Around 904 community Ganeshotsav mandals are expected to be organized this year for which five zonal DCPs, 10 ACPs, 37 PIs, 25 Asst PI/PSI, 414 male constables and another 118 women cops would be deployed. Around 567 home guards, including women, have been roped in too. One company of State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) too would be present in city. Three Riot control police (RCP) besides, Quick response team (QRT) would be stationed at the control room.

Traffic police too have been geared up with it’s plan for managing the festival days without hiccups on the main stretches of Chitar Oli. Several sensitive stretches and locations would be under security surveillance, cops informed.

To avoid outbreak of novel Corona Virus amid Ganeshotsav, Nagpur police have urged citizens to follow norms set by District Administration. During sthapna and visarjan rituals, cops request to take good care of family members and ensure wearing of masks in public.