Nagpur: The grand festival of Ganesh Chaturthi begins today across India with devotion and celebration. This year, the 10-day festival will continue from August 27 to September 6, 2025 (Anant Chaturdashi). Devotees install eco-friendly clay idols of Lord Ganesha in homes and temples, offering prayers for prosperity, wisdom, and happiness.

Auspicious Timings for Ganesh Chaturthi 2025

Chaturthi Tithi begins: August 26, 2025 – 1:53 PM

August 26, 2025 – 1:53 PM Chaturthi Tithi ends: August 27, 2025 – 3:43 PM

August 27, 2025 – 3:43 PM Ganesh Chaturthi festival date: August 27, 2025

Ganpati Sthapana (Idol Installation) Muhurat

Morning: 11:01 AM – 1:40 PM

11:01 AM – 1:40 PM Afternoon: 1:39 PM – 6:05 PM

Ganesh Puja Muhurat

11:05 AM – 1:40 PM

Ganesh Puja Vidhi (Step-by-Step Rituals)

Clean the puja area and decorate it with flowers, rangoli, and lights. Place the idol of Lord Ganesha on a decorated platform (chowki) covered with red or yellow cloth. Take water, rice, and flowers in hand and take a Sankalp (vow) to perform the puja. Chant “Om Gan Ganapataye Namah” while invoking Lord Ganesha. Bathe the idol with Panchamrit (milk, curd, ghee, honey, sugar). Offer fresh clothes, flowers, ornaments, and vermillion. Present Lord Ganesha with modak, laddoo, durva grass, and red flowers. Perform daily puja with devotion until visarjan (immersion). On the 10th day, perform Ganesh Visarjan with prayers and farewell rituals.

Lord Ganesha’s Favorite Offerings

Modak – the most beloved sweet of Lord Ganesha.

– the most beloved sweet of Lord Ganesha. Laddoo – especially besan and boondi laddoos, considered auspicious.

Ganesh Visarjan 2025

The festival will conclude on Anant Chaturdashi, September 6, 2025, when devotees bid farewell to Lord Ganesha with grand immersion processions.

Nagpur Ganesh Chaturthi Highlights

Popular Pandals to visit: Ramdaspeth Ganpati Mandal Itwari Ganesh Mandal Sitabuldi Ganesh Mandal Dhantoli Ganesh Pandal

Biggest Ganpati Idol in Nagpur: Ramdaspeth Ganpati Mandal is renowned for its tallest and most elaborately decorated idol.

Questions People Ask About Ganesh Chaturthi 2025

Q1: When did Ganesh Chaturthi start?

The festival has ancient roots, but public celebrations were popularized by Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak in 1893.

Q2: Who started Ganesh Chaturthi as a public festival?

Bal Gangadhar Tilak started the public Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Maharashtra to unite people during the freedom struggle.

Q3: What is the significance of Ganesh Chaturthi?

It celebrates Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles and god of wisdom. Devotees believe performing Ganesh puja brings prosperity, knowledge, and happiness.

Q4: Where to visit in Nagpur for Ganesh Chaturthi 2025?

Famous locations include Ramdaspeth, Itwari, Ramnagar, Dharampeth and Mahal for grand idols and cultural programs.

Q5: Which is the biggest Ganpati idol in Nagpur?

Ram Nagar Ganpati Mandal installs one of the tallest and most elaborately decorated idols every year.

Q6: How long is Ganesh Chaturthi celebrated?

The festival lasts for 10 days, starting from Ganesh Chaturthi (Chaturthi Tithi) and concluding on Anant Chaturdashi.

Q7: What are the must-have offerings for Lord Ganesha?

Modak – the favorite sweet of Ganesha.

– the favorite sweet of Ganesha. Laddoo – especially besan or boondi laddoos.

– especially besan or boondi laddoos. Durva grass and red flowers for puja rituals.

In Short: Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 begins today, August 27, with idol installation, puja, and festivities continuing until September 6. Devotees in Nagpur and across India are advised to perform rituals during the auspicious muhurat for maximum blessings.