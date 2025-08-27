Drug Regulator Issues Alert Over Theft of Novo Nordisk Medicines

New Delhi: India’s drug regulator has issued a nationwide alert to doctors and healthcare professionals following the theft of multiple batches of injectable medicines manufactured by Novo Nordisk.

In a notice, Dr. Rajeev Raghuvanshi, Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), confirmed that several temperature-sensitive products were stolen during transit from Novo Nordisk’s Bhiwandi hub en route to distribution centers in Nagpur, Raipur, Cuttack, and Kolkata.

“These products are rDNA-origin injectables that require storage at 2°C to 8°C. If not stored properly, their quality may be compromised, posing serious risks to patient safety,” the DCGI said. The matter has been handed over to the police for investigation.

Stolen Products Identified

The DCGI has listed the following stolen batches:

Ryzodeg FlexTouch – Insulin degludec/Insulin aspart (Batch No. RT6GY9G) Fiasp Penfill® – Insulin aspart (Batch No. RR726A8) Fiasp FlexTouch® – Insulin aspart (Batch No. RP5P640) Wegovy FlexTouch® 0.5 mg – Semaglutide Injection (Batch No. RP5S233) Wegovy FlexTouch® 0.25 mg – Semaglutide Injection (Batch No. RP5S232) Wegovy FlexTouch 1 mg – Semaglutide Injection (Batch No. RP5S210)

Advisory to Doctors and Patients

Healthcare professionals have been advised to remain vigilant when prescribing these medicines and to counsel patients about reporting any adverse drug reactions (ADRs). Patients are also urged to buy these medicines only from authorized pharmacies with valid invoices.

The DCGI has directed all State and Union Territory Drugs Controllers, along with CDSCO Zonal and Sub-Zonal offices, to circulate this alert across their jurisdictions.