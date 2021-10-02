Gandhi’s ideals more relevant in present day’.-Collector R Vimla

Collector R Vimla on Mahatma Gandhi on eve OF Gandhi Jayanti celebrations at Mehmuda Shikshan mahila gramin vikas Bahuuddeshiya sanstha

Nagpur: Non-violence is paramount, Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals and philosophies are relevant more today than at any other time before,emphasised Nagpur Collector who was Chief Guest in a program organized by Mehmuda Shikshan mahila gramin vikas Bahuuddeshiya sanstha to celebrate Gandhi Jayanti on its eve.

Collector R Vimla further said that “People think Mahatma Gandhi’s ideal of non-violence is weakness. Many have this perception that non-violence is weakness. But it’s the most powerful weapon in the world,”

R. Vimala further said time is money. We put every work on tomorrow, we do not use the time properly, this attitude needs to be changed.

She also stressed on skill development training and said it is a life saver for the youth seeking gainful employment.

Ex Cabinet Minister Dr. Anees Ahmed said Gandhi’s ideology was to oppose something which is not correct but only with non-violence.

In his speech, while giving information about the courses and skill development programs being run in the institution,Dr. Ahmed called upon the students to take inspiration from Gandhiji’s ideas and contribute to the development of the country. Anees Ahmed said we all always remember Bapu as a symbol of peace and truth. Whenever it comes to non-violence, Bapu is remembered. Mahatma Gandhi explained the meaning of non-violence not only to India but to the whole world emphasised Anees Ahmed .

On this occasion, Dr. Anees Ahmed said he is happy that the ideas of Mahatma Gandhi are imbibed to the new generation students by organizing Poster competition and seminar on Gandhian Philosophy by Mehmuda Shikshan mahila gramin vikas Bahuuddeshiya sanstha.

Giving out statistics Anees Ahmed said he is proud to say Mehmuda Shikshan mahila gramin vikas Bahuuddeshiya sanstha is giving training and employment under various skill development schemes of Central as well as State Government.

Dr. ANEES AHMED further said as part of Amrit Mahautsav the group is also aggressively working on Ayush aapke Dwar which would go a long way in promoting greenery.

The program which was started by lighting off the lamp and garlanding the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri evoked huge response from the audience who were present.

Inauguration of DDUGKY new batch of Hospitality Trade, distribution of employment Letter for Trained Students and inauguration and Kit Distribution of Medical Equipment Technology Assistant Course under Chief Minister Maha Arogya Kaushalya Development Training were carried out.

Deepali Mendhe a student of skill development scheme while sharing her journey said , hailing from Small village of Wardha district , after enrolling in DDUGKY skill development programme being run by Mehmuda Shikshan mahila gramin vikas Bahuuddeshiya sanstha , she became confident and marked a positive change in her personality.

She said it was because of the skill development training she managed to supportem her family during pandemic lockdown by earning Rs 10000 per month.

Sheikh Hasnain Shakir, was also felicitated in the program for being appointed as Member, Waqf Board Yogesh Kumbhalkar, CEO, Zilla Parishad, P. Harde, Assistant Commissioner- Skill Development, Atul Kotecha, social worker of the city also spoke on the occasion.

The program was conducted by Dr. Yasmin Siddiqui and vote of thanks given by Dr. Swati Raut.

Prominently present in the function wereMr. Vivek Ilme, Project Director,DRDA Nagpur, Bhagyashri Bhoyar, BUMM DRDA, Nagpur, , Mr. Dr.S.M. Rajan, Tushar Meshram, Syed Mumtaz Ali besides All the college principals, professors and HODs of Mehmuda Shikshan mahila gramin vikas Bahuuddeshiya sanstha