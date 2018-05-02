Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, Feb 18th, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Gandhi, Godse can’t go together: Prashant Kishor

    Election strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor on Tuesday questioned the Nitish Kumar government’s development model, even as he sneered at the chief minister for making ideological compromises to stay in an alliance with the BJP.

    Kishor, who has been vocal about his opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act, said Kumar needs to spell out whether he is with the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi or those who support Nathu Ram Godse.

    “Nitish-ji has always said that he cannot leave the ideals of Gandhi, JP and Lohiya… At the same time, how can he be with the people who support the ideology of Godse. Both cannot go together. If you want to stay with the BJP, I don’t have any problem with it but you cannot be on both sides,” he said.

    “There has been a lot of discussion between me and Nitish-ji on this. He has his thought process and I have mine. There have been differences between him and me that the ideologies of Godse and Gandhi cannot stand together. As the leader of the party you have to say which side you are on,” he added. In a direct assault on Kumar’s model of governance, Kishor said Bihar was the poorest state in 2005 and continues to be so. “There has been development in Bihar during the last 15 years, but the pace has not been as it should have,” he added.

    Happening Nagpur
    Screening Tanhaji for a social cause: Elakshi Gupta
    Screening Tanhaji for a social cause: Elakshi Gupta
    Arslan Goni all set to debut in Web Series
    Arslan Goni all set to debut in Web Series
    Nagpur Crime News
    18-yr old boy robbed of Rs 40,000 cash in Gandhibagh
    18-yr old boy robbed of Rs 40,000 cash in Gandhibagh
    Gang of hooligans damage several vehicles in Yashodhara Nagar
    Gang of hooligans damage several vehicles in Yashodhara Nagar
    Maharashtra News
    भीमा कोरेगाव किंवा एल्गार प्रकरणाची चौकशी व्हावी ही आमची मागणी नाही. तर पोलिस दलाचा ज्यापद्धतीने गैरवापर झाला आहे त्याची चौकशी व्हावी- शरद पवार
    भीमा कोरेगाव किंवा एल्गार प्रकरणाची चौकशी व्हावी ही आमची मागणी नाही. तर पोलिस दलाचा ज्यापद्धतीने गैरवापर झाला आहे त्याची चौकशी व्हावी- शरद पवार
    महा मेट्रो कर्मचाऱ्यांने एका परिवाराप्रमाणे कार्य केले: डॉ ब्रजेश दीक्षित
    महा मेट्रो कर्मचाऱ्यांने एका परिवाराप्रमाणे कार्य केले: डॉ ब्रजेश दीक्षित
    Hindi News
    RTE: पटवारी के दाख़िले के बिना दिया जा रहा है इनकम सर्टिफ़िकेट
    RTE: पटवारी के दाख़िले के बिना दिया जा रहा है इनकम सर्टिफ़िकेट
    मुंढे से आज मिलेंगा सत्तापक्ष
    मुंढे से आज मिलेंगा सत्तापक्ष
    Trending News
    Excise Department raids illegal hooch den in Bhivsen Khori
    Excise Department raids illegal hooch den in Bhivsen Khori
    Video: Plasto directors used my parents, grandma’s accounts for fraud: Ex-founder’s son
    Video: Plasto directors used my parents, grandma’s accounts for fraud: Ex-founder’s son
    Featured News
    HSC exam from today; examinees increase by 2,273
    HSC exam from today; examinees increase by 2,273
    Nirbhaya convict Vinay on hunger strike
    Nirbhaya convict Vinay on hunger strike
    Trending In Nagpur
    महा मेट्रो कर्मचाऱ्यांने एका परिवाराप्रमाणे कार्य केले: डॉ ब्रजेश दीक्षित
    महा मेट्रो कर्मचाऱ्यांने एका परिवाराप्रमाणे कार्य केले: डॉ ब्रजेश दीक्षित
    रेणुका माता मंदिराला 1.20 लाख परत करण्याचे न्यायालयाचे आदेश
    रेणुका माता मंदिराला 1.20 लाख परत करण्याचे न्यायालयाचे आदेश
    Excise Department raids illegal hooch den in Bhivsen Khori
    Excise Department raids illegal hooch den in Bhivsen Khori
    RTE: पटवारी के दाख़िले के बिना दिया जा रहा है इनकम सर्टिफ़िकेट
    RTE: पटवारी के दाख़िले के बिना दिया जा रहा है इनकम सर्टिफ़िकेट
    मुंढे से आज मिलेंगा सत्तापक्ष
    मुंढे से आज मिलेंगा सत्तापक्ष
    उमरेड ‘एसडीओ’ को जाँच करने के निर्देश दिए जिलाधिकारी ने
    उमरेड ‘एसडीओ’ को जाँच करने के निर्देश दिए जिलाधिकारी ने
    नगर विकास और ग्राम विकास शासन निर्णय की विसंगति दूर करे : चंद्रशेखर बावनकुले
    नगर विकास और ग्राम विकास शासन निर्णय की विसंगति दूर करे : चंद्रशेखर बावनकुले
    मिहान मधील कंपन्यांकरिता खापरी मेट्रो स्टेशनवरून फिडर सेवेला सुरवात
    मिहान मधील कंपन्यांकरिता खापरी मेट्रो स्टेशनवरून फिडर सेवेला सुरवात
    7 सीटों के लिए मार्च में होगा राज्यसभा चुनाव
    7 सीटों के लिए मार्च में होगा राज्यसभा चुनाव
    “ Vision is necessary to recognize opportunities in life ” Dr. S S Uttarwar
    “ Vision is necessary to recognize opportunities in life ” Dr. S S Uttarwar
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145