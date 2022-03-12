Gadkari to open Khasdar Audyogik Mahotsav on March 12 in Nagpur

Nagpur: For the promotion of industrialization in Vidarbha region and for overall development of Vidarbha, MSME-DI Nagpur with support of all leading Industries Associations of Vidarbha is organizing Khasdar Audyogik Mahotsav (Mega Expo-cum National Vendor Development Programme) from March 12 to 14 at MIA House, P-26, Hingna Industrial Area, Nagpur.

The Event is being organized under the guidance and initiative by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and the inauguration programme will be held on March 12 at 11 am at the hands of Gadkari.

The objective of the programme is to promote MSMEs in Vidarbha region for the growth of industries in all the districts of Vidarbha. Various CPSUs and Large Scale Industries like Government e-market Place (GeM), Western Coalfields Ltd, Mineral Oil Corporation Limited (MECL), Manganese Ore India Limited (MOIL) Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited(BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) Power Grid Corporation, Konakan Railway, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) Federation of Indian Export Organization(FIEO), Mazgaon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra, IGTR, Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) , Ordnance Factory, Bhandara, Ambajhari, Chandrapur Thermal Power Station (CTPS), Thermal Power Station Koradi and Thermal Power Station Khaparkheda, Solar Indian Industries Ltd, Nagpur are participating in the Khasdar Audyogik Mahotsav.

The representatives from CPSUs and Large scale industries will take the seminars and explain their vendor development and registration procedure and their annual requirements during the Technical sessions for three days. Representatives from MSME-DI, Nagpur and Bureau of Indian Standards will explain the role and schemes of MSMEs and BIS for the entrepreneurs.

Similarly, Start-Up conclave and Investors meet and Entrepreneurship Awareness Programme (EAP) will be held. Interactive sessions with the officers /representatives from various CPSUs/SPSUs will be held post technical sessions of respective CPSU/SPSU.

All prospective and existing entrepreneurs, start-ups, Research and Educational Institutions, Students of Engineering Colleges and others are appealed to participate in this Mega event to grab the opportunity for entrepreneurship.