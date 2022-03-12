CBSE announces timetable for Std X & XII exams

Nagpur: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the timetable for the Standard X and XII for Term II Board’s Examination 2022. The Examination for classes X and XII will commence from April 26.

Class X examination will conclude on May 24, 2022 while Class XII examination will continue till June 15, 2022.

The examination is being conducted after a gap of two years. Last year, it was cancelled and students were given marks on the basis of their performances in their term examinations.

Students are excited about writing the examination. Most of them felt the examination would not be held. But, CBSE’s green signal gave respite to the students.