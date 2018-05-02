Gadkari to inaugurate Nagpur’s 1st CNG Station on Sep 13

Nagpur: Taking a significant step towards promoting unconventional energy as auto fuel, the first CNG Station of Orange city has all set to inaugurate at the hands of Union Minister of Road Transport, Highways and Shipping, Nitin Gadkari on September 13 near Automotive Square.

Run by Rawmatt Industries Private Limited the initiative is an outcome of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s vision of converting all fleet of NMC’s diesel vehicles to CNG. Rawmatt has taken care of all issues to meet the supply chain management and proper inventory to meet the demand and for regular supply of CNG to Nagpur.

“Rawmatt set up full scale conversion centre in Wadi to take up all diesel fleet to CNG conversion systems. We bring in LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) from Dahej Terminal in Gujarat with the help of tankers. Transporting LNG as compared to CNG is easy and cost effective. After LNG arrives in Nagpur at our facility. We convert it into CNG with the help of vaporisation and further transported to daughter stations by CNG cascades mounted on vehicles,” said, Vaddadi Subbarao Director of Rawmatt Industries Pvt Ltd.

“Rawmatt has all set to set up total 12 stations to meet the demand in Nagpur, currently 3 stations are ready for dispensing CNG , NMC buses will run on CNG from tomorrow commercially. Rawmatt will convert 15000 petrol cars and 10000 petrol Autos soon to CNG in nagpur. Cost of petrol is 80/- per liter and cost of CNG will be 60 per kg, CNG gives better mileage and life of engine. Nagpur will get rid of pollution soon to some extent” he added.