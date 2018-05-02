    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Thu, Nov 12th, 2020

    Gadkari extends Diwali greetings

    Nagpur: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday extended Diwali greetings to people, BJP workers, and wellwishers. “May this Festival of Lights bring happiness, good health and prosperity in everyone’s lives,” Gadkari said in his greetings.

    Cautioning the people, the Minister said that the corona pandemic is not over. The people should celebrate the festival with gaiety but should follow all the Covid-19 guidelines strictly.

    “They should take care of themselves as well as others. This Diwali will bring a new era, new hopes. Deepawali signifies the victory of good over evil. Stay positive and self-confident to remove darkness in our lives,” Gadkari wished.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Nagpur Mayors post became Entry Door for State Legistature.
    Nagpur Mayors post became Entry Door for State Legistature.
    Whatsapp, other social media checkmating online companies successfully: CAIT
    Whatsapp, other social media checkmating online companies successfully: CAIT
    Murder accused stoned to death in Jaripatka
    Murder accused stoned to death in Jaripatka
    Video : हेरिटेज, टेम्पल और शादी कलेक्शन के लिए ‘ रोकड़े ज्वेलर्स ‘ बना ग्राहकों की पहली पसंद
    Video : हेरिटेज, टेम्पल और शादी कलेक्शन के लिए ‘ रोकड़े ज्वेलर्स ‘ बना ग्राहकों की पहली पसंद
    Gadkari extends Diwali greetings
    Gadkari extends Diwali greetings
    ना. गडकरींतर्फे जनतेला दिवाळीच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा
    ना. गडकरींतर्फे जनतेला दिवाळीच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा
    Cops ban vehicles on Sitabuldi Main Road from 4 pm to 8 pm
    Cops ban vehicles on Sitabuldi Main Road from 4 pm to 8 pm
    BJP leaders booked for celebrating Bihar poll victory violating Covid-19 rules
    BJP leaders booked for celebrating Bihar poll victory violating Covid-19 rules
    PA to Commissioner of Textiles in ACB net for Rs 5 lakh bribe
    PA to Commissioner of Textiles in ACB net for Rs 5 lakh bribe
    Koradi ASI, 3 other cops suspended in sand theft case
    Koradi ASI, 3 other cops suspended in sand theft case
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145