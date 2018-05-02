Gadkari extends Diwali greetings

Nagpur: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday extended Diwali greetings to people, BJP workers, and wellwishers. “May this Festival of Lights bring happiness, good health and prosperity in everyone’s lives,” Gadkari said in his greetings.

Cautioning the people, the Minister said that the corona pandemic is not over. The people should celebrate the festival with gaiety but should follow all the Covid-19 guidelines strictly.

“They should take care of themselves as well as others. This Diwali will bring a new era, new hopes. Deepawali signifies the victory of good over evil. Stay positive and self-confident to remove darkness in our lives,” Gadkari wished.