Gadkari directs NMC, NIT to speed up development works in Nagpur

Nagpur: Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, has issued directives to expedite the progress of multiple development projects being undertaken by the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) and Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT) within the city.

The minister held a meeting at his residence, attended by officials from various departments, including Municipal Commissioner Dr. Abhijit Chaudhary and NIT Chairman Manoj Kumar Suryavanshi.

During the meeting, a range of key issues and projects were discussed, including the Vegetable and Mutton Market, Gokulpeth Market’s architectural design, Netaji Market, Flower Market, Cotton Market, Yashwant Stadium, Crazy Castle, Dick Clinic, playgrounds, and the appointment of a Project Management Consultant. The review also extended to the Mahal’s Budhwar Bazaar, where Gadkari emphasized the need to accelerate legal proceedings. The minister stressed the importance of establishing a well-equipped market for the benefit of retail traders and individuals dependent on the vegetable and mutton market.

Gadkari’s engagement extended to the examination of Sokhta Bhawan, Dahi Bazar, and Poha Oli at Gandhibagh, ensuring comprehensive coverage of significant projects within the city.

Addressing the utilization of spaces under the NMC’s authority on Orange City Street, Gadkari asked for detailed information about ongoing utilization plans and the projected completion timeline. He also urged the prompt completion of payment distribution in land acquisition cases.

Emphasizing the importance of physical activity for children, Gadkari underscored the need to encourage outdoor play and reduce reliance on mobile devices. He advocated for the preparation of city playgrounds and the provision of dedicated coaches for various sports. In light of this, Gadkari reviewed the status of existing playgrounds in Nagpur and directed NIT authorities to expedite their preparation.

