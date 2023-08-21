Bizarre! Man stabs couple over refusal to dance at naming ceremony in Nagpur

Nagpur: In a shocking incident, a man has been accused of stabbing and injuring a couple in Kharsoli village under Hudkeshwar Police Station on Sunday. The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community.

The alleged attacker, identified as Dinesh Subhashrao Patil, 45, reportedly attacked his neighbors, Sukhdeo Uikey, 55, and his wife Rekha, 50, during a naming ceremony. It is said that Patil initially requested Uikey to join him in a dance, but Uikey declined the invitation. Tensions escalated when Uikey eventually started dancing at the request of the event’s hosts.

Seething with anger, Patil verbally abused Uikey before taking drastic action. Eyewitnesses claim that Patil resorted to using a sharp weapon to stab the couple as they were leaving the function. Following the attack, Uikey was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital to receive treatment for his stab wounds.

Cops have taken swift action, registering a case against Dinesh Subhashrao Patil under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code.

